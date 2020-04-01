Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start-ups, VCs launch Rs 100-cr grant for innovators working on COVID-19 solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:47 IST
Start-ups, VCs launch Rs 100-cr grant for innovators working on COVID-19 solutions

Founders of Indian start-ups, venture capital firms and independent advisors have joined hands to offer a Rs 100-crore ACT Grant for supporting innovators working on solutions for the deadly COVID-19, that has claimed thousands of lives globally. The ACT (Action COVID -19 Team) initiative has seen participation from venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital India, Accel, Lightspeed, Chiratae Ventures and SAIF Partners as well as individuals like Nandan Nilekani, Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mukesh Bansal (cure.fit), and Abhiraj Bhal (Urban Company).

SoftBank and Bnext have also contributed to the grant that is being managed by United Way Worldwide. The group will be supported by partner NGOs and industry veterans, and will collaborate with government agencies to scale up solutions that show promising results.

"Investors, industry veterans and founders will collaborate and support start-up founders in their preparation and planning as they face significant economic impact caused by COVID-19. It will be a dynamic resource to share best practices with them and enable them to collaborate and co-operate efficiently with business partners and various other external and internal stakeholders," a statement said. A Rs 100-crore ACT Grant will springboard innovators who are working on solutions to overcome COVID-19, it added.

The grant is seeking applications from NGOs, SMEs and start-ups that are working on innovative solutions to combat the effect of COVID-19 in areas like prevention of its spread, scaling testing, disease management at home, enhanced support for healthcare workers and hospitals, management of critically-ill patients, and support for mental health. So far, Rs 2.5 crore worth of grants have been committed, and 40 proposals have been received.

"A 25-member team combining the resources of the start-up community has been formed to enable rapid evaluation and recommendations on potential projects. A leadership team comprising members of the investment advisory community, founders and independent advisors has been formed to make grant decisions," the statement said. Further, a mentoring team has been constituted who can monitor and support post-investment for the projects, it added.

Appreciating the efforts, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "Good to see well known technology leaders of India coming together in the fight against #COVID19 by encouraging innovations. Launch of Action COVID-19 Team(ACT) by them with a corpus of Rs 100 crore to accelerate efficient & scalable solutions on COVID-19 is indeed commendable". Corporates have been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

IT major Cognizant has also announced an initial USD 10 million philanthropic commitment to support communities around the world in addressing the immediate and long-term impacts of COVID-19. Cognizant and its US and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide, the company said in a statement.

As part of the USD 10 million commitment, the Cognizant US Foundation will match all Cognizant associate contributions to GlobalGiving's 'Coronavirus Relief Fund' throughout April. In a separate statement, short-video platform TikTok said it is donating Rs 100 crore worth of medical equipment in India.

TikTok is donating 4 lakh hazmat medical protective suits and 2 lakh masks to protect doctors and front line medical staff in India, it said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Sanders calls on Wisconsin to postpone Tuesday primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday called on Wisconsin to postpone its April 7 primary, citing the risk from the novel coronavirus.People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 1...

Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

Amid a nationwide lockdown to end the spread of novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan Prisons Department has introduced an initiative to enable jail inmates in the state communicate with their family members through video call. The department in...

Noida: COVID-19 cases rise to 48, DM urges people to stay indoors

Ten new coronavirus patients were detected in Noida and Greater Noida in past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 48, officials said on Wednesday. Three of them were detected on Tuesday nigh...

COVID-19: 33 SC judges donate Rs 50,000 each to PM CARES Fund

All 33 judges in the Supreme Court on Wednesday donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES Fund. Till now, several people including businesspersons, sports personalities, political leaders and Bollywood actors, have contributed to the PM CARES ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020