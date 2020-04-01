RBI extends J&K Bank CMD Chhibber's tenure by 3 months

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said RBI has extended the tenure of R K Chhibber as the CMD for a period of three months. "We wish to intimate that the Reserve Bank of India has extended the term of R K Chhibber, Chairman and Managing Director of the bank, by a period of three months with effect from 10th April, 2020 or till the appointment of a successor, whichever is earlier," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On June 10, 2019, the Reserve Bank had approved the appointment of R K Chhibber as interim CMD of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for three months following the removal of Parvez Ahmed from the post by the then state government. He received a month's extension in September 2019 to continue as the bank's interim CMD, followed by a six months extension in October last year.

Ahmed was removed by the erstwhile state government on alleged charges of corruption, nepotism and favouritism..

