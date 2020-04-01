Amalgamated PNB gets onboard Vijay Dube, Sanjay Kumar as executive directors

Left Menu
01-04-2020
The executive directors of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India -- Vijay Dube and Sanjay Kumar -- have taken charge as the executive directors of Punjab National Bank (PNB) with effect from Wednesday. PNB, which has now become the country's second-largest lender after amalgamating OBC and UBI into itself, on Wednesday informed about the charges assumed by Dube and Kumar.

On March 18, PNB had informed about appointments of Dube and Kumar as the executive directors of the bank with effect from Wednesday until October 31, 2021, and September 19, 2021, respectively. "Vijay Dube and Sanjay Kumar have assumed the office of executive director of Punjab National Bank on April 1, 2020," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Dube holds Masters Degree in Business Administration from FMS Delhi, University of Delhi, and a Post-Graduate in Statistics from Lucknow University, besides being a Certified Member of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has more than 34 years of banking experience and he has also served as CVO of erstwhile State Bank of Mysore, CVO of IFCI with additional charge of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. Kumar, is an M.Sc. degree holder, who started his career in banking in United Bank of India in the year 1985 as Probationary Officer. He is a Certified Associate member of Indian Institute of Bankers and has over 35 years of banking experience.

