Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to meet with oil executives over cratering energy market

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-04-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 05:53 IST
Trump to meet with oil executives over cratering energy market

President Donald Trump has said he will meet US energy executives this week to discuss plummeting oil values amid coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war. "I'm going to meet with the oil companies on Friday," he told a news conference.

Trump expressed alarm at the impact on the US energy industry from the twin blows of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus and the Russia-Saudi row. "We don't want to lose our great oil companies," he said.

But he said he had spoken with leaders in both Moscow and Riyadh and "I think that they will work it out over the next few days." Oil prices fell to USD 21.42 a barrel on Wednesday, as markets pondered the devastation to demand. The American Petroleum Institute said it was organizing the Friday meeting with Trump, but denied the purpose was to ask for financial help.

"Natural gas and oil will be critical to our nation's economic recovery," an official with the industry lobbying group said in a statement. "We are not seeking any government subsidies or industry-specific intervention to address the recent market downturn at this time." Trump is expected to meet ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods, Chevron chief Michael Wirth, and Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The heads of Devon Energy, Phillips 66 and Energy Transfer Partners also will be present, the source added. US shale oil producers, which had made the country self-sufficient, have been particularly hard hit by falling prices and the global economic slowdown.

The American oil group Whiting Petroleum Corporation, which specializes in shale deposits in North Dakota and Colorado, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, which under US law allows the company protection from its creditors while it restructures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

MIBR edge Gen.G, reach Flashpoint group final

MIBR came from behind to beat Gen.G 2-1 on Wednesday and clinch a spot in the Group B final during Flashpoint 1s second phase. Gen.G drop into the Group B losers-bracket final, where they will oppose Dignitas on Saturday. Dignitas rallied p...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Rolls-Royce and Airbus lobby UK in support of Virgin Atlantic bailout httpson.ft.com3aBSAfA -...

Third inmate at Louisiana's Oakdale prison has died from coronavirus -official

The novel coronavirus on Wednesday killed two more inmates in the U.S. federal prison system, also in the Oakdale, Louisiana, facility where the systems first death occurred on Saturday, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. T...

China interbank market regulator plans to up number of "quality" bond issuers - sources

Chinas interbank market regulator said it will increase the number of quality bond issuers, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.THe National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors NAFMII said it plans to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020