TVS Motor sales drop 55 pc in March

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 55.5 per cent decline in total sales in March at 1,44,739 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,25,323 units in March 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"There has been a huge impact on the company's production and sales this month because of COVID-19 lockdown across the country," it added. Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 1,33,988 units as against 3,10,885 units in March 2019, down 56.9 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 94,103 units last month as compared to 2,47,694 units in March 2019, a decline of 62 per cent, it added. Total exports declined 34.3 per cent to 50,197 units last month as compared with 76,405 units in March 2019.

