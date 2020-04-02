Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:39 IST
AI to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners

Air India is planning to conduct multiple special flights to London between April 4 and April 7 to fly out foreigners stranded in the country amid the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, said senior officials on Thursday.  India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 and all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period. However, cargo flights and flights specially permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA can operate during this time period. Senior Air India officials said the national carrier will conduct four flights on Delhi-London route between April 4 and April 7.

The officials added that the national career will also be conducting flights on Mumbai-London route on April 5 and April 7. When asked if these flights to London from India will bring back Indians on their return, a senior Air India official responded, "It is unlikely. As per the plan till now, these flights will return empty from London".

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, one of the airline's pilot unions had alleged that crew members of Air India are being provided with substandard, ill-fitting and flimsy personal protective equipment (PPE) on flights that are being operated amid coronavirus pandemic to either bring Indians from abroad or take foreigners to their countries. The Executive Pilots Association (EPA) stated, "Our pilots and cabin crew are being provided substandard, ill-fitting and flimsy PPE that tear/disintegrate easily on rescue flights. Sanitizers are not provided in sufficient quantities and disinfection processes are short of industry best practices.

The EPA also told Puri that their flying allowances, which comprises almost 70 per cent of their total salary, have not been paid since January this year. Air India has already conducted special flights to Israel and Germany to fly out foreigners stranded in India amid the lockdown.

Till now, 1,914 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus while 50 people have died due to it in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Spider-Man 3 update: Filming, production halted due to global Covid-19 pandemic

Its not about a handful of movies Almost all the movie productions have stopped working when the world is succumbed with coronavirus epidemic. Same took place with Spider-Man 3. Read the texts below to get the details on this highly anticip...

Significant improvement in air quality across India due to coronavirus lockdown: CPCB

The nationwide Janta Curfew followed by the 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak have led to a significant reduction in pollution in the country with 91 cities recording air quality in the good and satisfactory category on Mar...

Indonesia virus death toll rises to highest in Asia outside China

Indonesias coronavirus death toll rose to 170 on Thursday as the worlds fourth most populous nation passed South Korea as the country with the highest number of recorded fatalities in Asia after China. Indonesia reported a further 13 deaths...

Next EU budget should be "Marshall Plan" for Europe - EU's von der Leyen

The next EU budget should take the form of a new Marshall Plan to stoke Europes recovery from the coronavirus crisis, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. We know in this crisis that we need quick answers. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020