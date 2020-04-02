Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil majors pull FTSE 100 up; coronavirus fears persist

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:42 IST
Oil majors pull FTSE 100 up; coronavirus fears persist
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Surging oil prices lifted UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 on Thursday, although the mood was fragile as Britain saw a record surge in deaths from the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to plunge the world economy into a deep recession. Energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 6% and 9%, respectively, as oil prices rallied on hopes of Saudi Arabia and Russia reaching a truce to end their oil price war.

IAG-owned British Airways rose 2.9% after a source told Reuters the company was in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff in response to the outbreak. The FTSE 100 gained 0.8% after a volatile start.

Despite recovering more than 12% from mid-March lows due to massive fiscal and monetary support, the blue-chip index remains 28% below its January peak amid growing evidence of the damage that the outbreak is wreaking on global growth. After Wednesday's data showed factory activity had contracted sharply in most parts of the world in March, investors are waiting for U.S. weekly jobless claims on Thursday to see how bad the world's largest economy has been hit.

"Until we get a better sense of where things stand with the United States, global markets won't have much upside," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank. "We're a long way from being confident that we're reaching any corner." Mortgage lender Nationwide said Britain's housing market is grinding to a halt after the government's shutdown of much of the economy. Through March 31, fatalities rose by 563 to a total of 2,352 in the country.

Gains on FTSE 100 were also limited by falls in shares of Standard Life Aberdeen, Phoenix Group Holdings and Smith & Nephew as they traded ex-dividend. Cruise operator Carnival Corp dropped 6.2% to the bottom of the index, as it raised $6.25 billion by issuing new debt and equity, borrowing at a high cost to weather the economic storm from the pandemic.

The domestically-focused midcaps fell 0.2%, with food producer Bakkavor Group sliding 8.7% after it revealed that the outbreak led to a cut in orders and suspended dividends. Recruiter Hays slid 8% after it announced an emergency 200 million pound issue of shares as it sought to prop up its finances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Spider-Man 3 update: Filming, production halted due to global Covid-19 pandemic

Its not about a handful of movies Almost all the movie productions have stopped working when the world is succumbed with coronavirus epidemic. Same took place with Spider-Man 3. Read the texts below to get the details on this highly anticip...

Significant improvement in air quality across India due to coronavirus lockdown: CPCB

The nationwide Janta Curfew followed by the 21-day lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak have led to a significant reduction in pollution in the country with 91 cities recording air quality in the good and satisfactory category on Mar...

Indonesia virus death toll rises to highest in Asia outside China

Indonesias coronavirus death toll rose to 170 on Thursday as the worlds fourth most populous nation passed South Korea as the country with the highest number of recorded fatalities in Asia after China. Indonesia reported a further 13 deaths...

Next EU budget should be "Marshall Plan" for Europe - EU's von der Leyen

The next EU budget should take the form of a new Marshall Plan to stoke Europes recovery from the coronavirus crisis, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. We know in this crisis that we need quick answers. We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020