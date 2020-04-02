Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown

Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdownPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:11 IST
Spot gold markets here remained shut on Thursday amid the nationwide lockdown
Futures market remained closed on account of 'Ram Navami', according to HDFC Securities. PTI SUM SHWSHW
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
