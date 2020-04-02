PSU firms, banks taking all precautions to ward off COVID-19: Officials

State-run companies and banks are going the extra mile to ensure safety of its staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including measures like work- from-home arrangement and providing vital medical kits, officials said. Kolkata-based diversified PSU Balmer Lawrie has asked a section of its employees to work from home, while those coming to the workplace are screened at the entrance and they regularly use hand sanitisers.

"The workplace is being cleaned all the time... and constant awareness programmes are held at the plant levels by the head of safety and environment," a spokesperson of Balmer Lawrie told PTI. The employees of the company have contributed one day's salary in addition to Rs 1 crore from the CSR kitty to the PM Cares Fund, she said.

State-owned UCO Bank said its employees are provided with masks and sanitisers, and advised to maintain social distancing from customers. "The cashier, whose jobs are very risky, are given gloves for distributing cash," MD and CEO A K Goel said.

The lender has contributed Rs 3.95 crore to the PM Cares Fund, he said. An Indian Oil Corporation official said the company has procured medical insurance for 3.23 crore pump attendants, delivery boys and drivers of LPG and petroleum, oil & lubricants (POL) at a cost of Rs 22.68 crore for one year.

The sum assured is Rs one lakh per family of four, which is in addition to the ex-gratia amount of Rs five lakh in case of death of any LPG delivery boy, showroom staff or mechanic due to COVID-19, the company said. IOC has pledged to contribute Rs 225 crore to the PM Cares Fund and two days' salary of employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.