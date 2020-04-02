Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price war

Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price warPTI | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:43 IST
Oil futures rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude output
Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25 percent at $30.82. WTI surged to $27.39 per barrel and shortly after was 25.4 percent higher at $25.47.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- WTI