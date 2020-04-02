Left Menu
Development News Edition

ManipalCigna launches low Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:57 IST
ManipalCigna launches low Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company on Wednesday said it has launched the 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy ManipalCigna' in line with Irdai's  guidelines. The insurer said it will also cover treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)-mandated Arogya Sanjeevani Policy is aimed at providing simplified product with an essential health cover of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for medical treatment of illnesses and injuries requiring in-patient hospitalisation. The Arogya Sanjeevani Policy ManipalCigna will cover infectious diseases like COVID-19, among others, and also provide cover for many modern treatments and procedures, the company said in a release.

In addition, the product offers pre-hospitalisation, post-hospitalisation, AYUSH treatment, all day-care treatments, road ambulance, cumulative bonus in case of no claim and medical expenses if the insured undergoes a cataract surgery. Among others, the product also provides a family discount of 15 per cent for covering two and more family members under the single individual policy to make it more affordable for families.

Prasun Sikdar, managing director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Considering the growing medical inflation, and the rising infectious diseases COVID-19, having a health insurance coverage is a necessity for every individual and family. It's important for us to be prepared in advance and a safety net of health insurance coverage for yourself and family gives us a protection against the medical expenses of the future." ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co Ltd, is a joint venture between Manipal Group, and the US-based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation, and Indian conglomerate TTK Group..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, total cases 18,135 - ministry

Turkeys death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 79 to 356 on Thursday, its highest daily rise, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,456 to 18,135, Health Ministry data showed.It said 18,757 tests had ...

Tharoor seeks special economic package for Kerala fishermen from CM

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to provide an economic package for fishermen in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and implement a special process through which they can continu...

Kremlin denies Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince

The Kremlin on Thursday denied President Vladimir Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after US President Donald Trump made the claim on Twitter, and oil prices rocketedNo, there was no conversation, Putins spokesman Dmitry...

Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000 -Johns Hopkins tally

Global coronavirus deaths topped 50,200 on Thursday as the pandemic ravages the United States and Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.Reported cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020