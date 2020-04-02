ManipalCigna launches low Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company on Wednesday said it has launched the 'Arogya Sanjeevani Policy ManipalCigna' in line with Irdai's guidelines. The insurer said it will also cover treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)-mandated Arogya Sanjeevani Policy is aimed at providing simplified product with an essential health cover of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for medical treatment of illnesses and injuries requiring in-patient hospitalisation. The Arogya Sanjeevani Policy ManipalCigna will cover infectious diseases like COVID-19, among others, and also provide cover for many modern treatments and procedures, the company said in a release.

In addition, the product offers pre-hospitalisation, post-hospitalisation, AYUSH treatment, all day-care treatments, road ambulance, cumulative bonus in case of no claim and medical expenses if the insured undergoes a cataract surgery. Among others, the product also provides a family discount of 15 per cent for covering two and more family members under the single individual policy to make it more affordable for families.

Prasun Sikdar, managing director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd, said, "Considering the growing medical inflation, and the rising infectious diseases COVID-19, having a health insurance coverage is a necessity for every individual and family. It's important for us to be prepared in advance and a safety net of health insurance coverage for yourself and family gives us a protection against the medical expenses of the future." ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co Ltd, is a joint venture between Manipal Group, and the US-based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation, and Indian conglomerate TTK Group..

