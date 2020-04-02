JioSaavn to host independent artists on Facebook for live concerts

Music streaming app JioSaavn will host independent artists on its Facebook page for live concerts in April, the company said in a statement. The company has opted for a virtual stage on Facebook following the lockdown and social distancing norms in the wake of pandemic coronavirus infection. "JioSaavn is announcing its initiative to keep live music thriving and offer alternate revenue streams to artists. For the month of April, and possibly longer, a series of independent artists will take to the virtual stage for 20 to 30-minute sets on JioSaavn's Facebook Live," JioSaavn said in a statement. The performances are scheduled to start on Friday. * * * * * Tata AIA Life enhances cash benefits for policyholders, agents Tata AIA Life has announced additional benefits for its policyholders and agents in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the company's in-force existing and new individual policyholders will get COVID-19 related additional life cover up to Rs 5 lakh at zero additional cost, it said. Further, to extend circle of protection to its own agents, all 'active' agents along with their spouse and children will be reimbursed Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalization due to the virus. * * * * * COVID-19: Paytm launches hotel listing page for accommodation for healthcare workers Digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has launched a special hotel listings page to support temporary accommodation to medical practitioners fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Paytm has tied up with over 300 hotels spread over 60 cities. The initiative will enable medical practitioners to search and book a room in hotels nearest to hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities they are working in. Some of the leading names on the listing include Ginger Hotels and Treebo, it said, adding that the company is in talks with more hotels that would be added to the list in coming days.

