Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skoll Foundation Announces 2020 Awards for Social Entrepreneurship

PTI | Paloalto | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:08 IST
Skoll Foundation Announces 2020 Awards for Social Entrepreneurship

PALO ALTO, California, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skoll Foundation has announced the five winners of the 2020 Skoll Awards for Social Entrepreneurship. "The Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship shines a light on emerging leaders who fearlessly work in their own way to create a more sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous world for all," said Jeff Skoll, founder and chairman of the Skoll Foundation. "The current COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of this type of solutions-oriented global leadership, and of our common humanity." Awardee organizations receive $1.5 million in core support investments to scale their work and increase their impact. Social entrepreneurs also gain leverage through their long-term participation in a global community of visionary leaders and innovators.

"These extraordinary leaders are working to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. They are bringing new and innovative solutions into healthcare, climate and transportation, corruption, violence prevention, and democracy," said Don Gips, CEO of the Skoll Foundation. "Each social entrepreneur brings a distinct approach, yet all are working toward a shared vision of a more just and sustainable world." The Skoll Awards distinguish transformative leaders whose organizations disrupt the status quo, drive sustainable large-scale change, and are poised to create even greater impact. Each of the 2020 Awardees leads an organization that shows great promise of outsized impact: ARMMAN: Dr. Aparna Hegde ARMMAN leverages technology to expand information access and promote health-seeking behavior for pregnant women, mothers, and children along with training health care providers to improve health service delivery.

Center for Tech and Civic Life: Tiana Epps-Johnson, Donny Bridges, and Whitney May Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) provides free and low-cost trainings and implementation tools for local election administrators to help modernize the process and better engage with voters—its trainings and professional development reach more election officials than any other organization. Glasswing International: Celina de Sola and Ken Baker Glasswing International leverages existing community resources—like schools and hospitals—to enable healing and interrupt cycles of violence. Its primary scaling unit is their Community Schools approach, which integrates evidence-based after-school programs focused on life skills development, and non-clinical, community mental health interventions at public schools located in stigmatized and marginalized communities.

The International Council on Clean Transportation: Drew Kodjak The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) provides first-rate, unbiased research and analysis to government officials and relevant stakeholders to improve the environmental performance and energy efficiency of road, marine, and air transportation. To accelerate adoption and implementation of policies, the ICCT provides technical support and analysis, up-to-date information, and access to a global network of expertise and experience. Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project: Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) is reinventing investigative journalism for the 21st century as a public good. While upholding and instilling the highest journalistic ethics and editorial standards, it develops and deploys cutting-edge tech tools to enable collaborative, secure, data-driven investigations.

About the Skoll Foundation The Skoll Foundation drives large-scale change by investing in, connecting, and celebrating social entrepreneurs and the innovators who help them solve the world's most pressing problems. Founded by Jeff Skoll, the Foundation's signature program is the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship. Today, the Foundation's portfolio includes 116 organizations and 144 social entrepreneurs around the world. Learn more at skoll.org PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said. There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the governments ...

Investors look to China for a glimpse of life after coronavirus

Chinas recovery from the coronavirus outbreak may hold investable lessons for the rest of the globe, according to fund managers who are closely watching - and have begun cautiously buying - in the worlds second-biggest economy. With the wor...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells Americans. Trump objectsDr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House task force on the coronavirus, had a message for Americ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Oprah Winfrey donates 10 million for coronavirus reliefOprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating 10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020