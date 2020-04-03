Left Menu
UPPCL not to levy fixed charges on industrial, commercial connections for Mar-Apr

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:19 IST
Lucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) will not levy fixed charges on the industrial and commercial connections for March and April in a bid to give relief to them amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. "UPPCL will not levy fixed charges on the industrial and commercial connections for March and April," a senior UPPCL official told PTI.

He said that the decision will benefit 17.32 lakh consumers of industrial and commercial categories. Meanwhile, UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said the government was committed to provide relief to consumers and in their interest whatever decision is needed, the government will not hesitate in taking them.

"We understand hardships faced by power consumers at this time due to spread of coronavirus and country-wide lockdown. We have taken a number of measures in the interest of consumers and will not hesitate in taking more such decisions", the minister said. Now power bills for April for industrial and commercial consumers would be raised as per actual power consumption instead of average bill on the basis of consumption of last three months.

Fixed charge on per kilowatt at the rate of a minimum Rs 100 per kW is levied on all categories of consumers by the UPPCL and consumers are required to pay even if their power consumption is nil..

