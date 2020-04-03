Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calamities like COVID-19 pose adverse impact to business continuity: KPMG

While businesses are learning to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing work environments, the pandemics and unforeseen calamities like COVID-19 pose an adverse impact to the business continuity, KPMG India said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:49 IST
Calamities like COVID-19 pose adverse impact to business continuity: KPMG
There is need for all organisations to reinvent themselves and remain agile. Image Credit: ANI

While businesses are learning to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing work environments, the pandemics and unforeseen calamities like COVID-19 pose an adverse impact to the business continuity, KPMG India said on Friday. The rapid outbreak of the coronavirus presents an alarming health crisis that the world is grappling with. In addition to the human impact, organisations and businesses are facing an unprecedented magnitude of economic difficulties due to this pandemic.

KPMG said organisations need to understand their exposure to COVID-19, and more importantly, position their business to build a more resilient muscle and become agile in responding to this crisis. As organisations navigate the current environment and the shift towards a remote way of working where feasible, there are three broad aspects they need to keep in mind.

The first most important thing for organisations during this crisis is to ensure connections between people remain strong. Leading by example and compassionate leadership are essential in this respect. "Leaders and managers need to support people in dealing with the crisis without causing drastic disruption to business," it said in a report.

Secondly, navigating through business challenges due to COVID-19 is critical to mitigating the overall business risks. Organisations need to assess, understand and address the unique risks they are bound to face, both at business and workforce front. "Organisations need to be pragmatic in their solutions, and yet be agile to re-evaluate and change their business strategies."

Thirdly, while organisations are taking into account the health and safety of their employees, an employee is equally responsible to keep the business operational as far as possible by maximising the advantage and manage the challenges of working remotely. "A true collaboration with its employees at each level is the key."

The report said organisations need to approach their organisational challengers in a pragmatic manner, yet focus on being agile. There is a need for all organisations to reinvent themselves and identify how they will change and adapt to the scenarios, said the report. At the same time, when working remotely or with limited capacity at the workplace, employees risk losing their sense of connectivity and team.

To mitigate the side-effects of alternate ways of working, said the report, leaders need to focus on implementing ways to keep workforce actively engaged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Firms signed up to Irish wage subsidy scheme hits 50,000 - minister

Some 50,000 companies have signed up for Irelands coronavirus wage subsidy scheme in its first week in operation, acting Employment Affairs Minister Regina Doherty said on Friday.The state has pledged to pay 70 of wages for workers in strug...

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

Two weeks ago, the Pentagon promised to make as many as 2,000 military ventilators available as the federal government strains to contend with the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, less than half had been allocated, despite a desperate...

Sterling drops as British firms suffer record slump

Sterling fell 1 on Friday after a record slump among Britains services and manufacturing firms deepened in late March as businesses and households paused activity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The final composite Purchasing Mana...

COVID-19: ECoR to convert 261 coaches into quarantine facilities

The East Coast Railway ECoR will convert 261 coaches to serve as isolation and quarantine facilities to help fight COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said. This conversion work is being carried out at different coaching depots and worksho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020