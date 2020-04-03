Left Menu
Development News Edition

CNG, piped cooking gas price in Delhi, adjoining cities cut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:46 IST
CNG, piped cooking gas price in Delhi, adjoining cities cut

The price of CNG used in automobiles and cooking gas piped to household kitchens was on Friday cut by 7 per cent in step with a reduction in input natural gas prices. Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the retailer of CNG and piped natural gas in the national capital and adjoining areas, said CNG price in Delhi will be cut by Rs 3.20 to Rs 42 per kg.

In adjoining Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the reduction would be Rs 3.60 to Rs 47.75 per kg. IGL, in a statement, also announced cut in its domestic piped natural gas prices by Rs 1.55 per standard cubic meters to Rs 28.55 per scm in Delhi.

Piped natural gas in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 28.45 scm, a reduction of Rs 1.65 per scm from Rs 30.10. This is the second reduction in rates in six months. CNG price was on October 2, 2019, cut by Rs 1.90 per kg in Delhi and by Rs 2.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

On that day piped natural gas rates were cut by Rs 0.90 per scm in Delhi and by Rs 0.40 in neighbouring towns in Uttar Pradesh. The latest reduction follows the government cutting the price paid for natural gas produced from domestic fields by 26 per cent to USD 2.39 per million British thermal unit effective April 1.

Natural gas gets converted into CNG on compression and is also supplied for lighting cooking stoves through pipes. IGL said the revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh would be Rs 56.65 per kg, in Karnal would be Rs 49.85 per kg and in Rewari and Gurugram would be Rs 54.15 per kg.

In Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be Rs 28.60 per scm, which has been decreased by Rs 1.55 per scm. IGL sells PNG to over 9 lakh households in Delhi and over 4.5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari in Haryana.

In order to promote cashless transactions and push CNG refueling during off-peak hours, a special cashback scheme of Re 0.50 per kg is also offered for CNG fueling done only at IGL CNG Stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am, the company said. "With the revised price, CNG would offer over 56 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol-driven vehicles at the current level of prices. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at a revised price would be over 32 per cent," it said.

IGL, which had rationalised operation of its CNG stations in view of slump in demand following vehicles going off-road due to Covid-19 lockdown, said the rationalised CNG services for public fueling shall continue during the lockdown period primarily to meet the requirements of emergency and essential service vehicles. A total of 276 CNG stations are being run during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

5-year-old COVID-19 positive child tests negative: BMC officials

A 5-day-old child from Chembur, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has now been detected negative for the coronavirus, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials on Friday. On March 26, the report of the child and his mother c...

Coronavirus impact: Bookings of residential units in Mumbai region falls 78 pc in Feb-Mar

Residential bookings witnessed a 78 per cent fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region between February and March as compared to January this year, owing to the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the real estate sector, says a repo...

China slashes reserve requirements for small banks to support virus-hit economy

Chinas central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that mid-sized and small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan 56.38 billion in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by ...

Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu urge people to follow lockdown and stay home

Indian sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday urged countrymen to stay at home and follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came soon after they attending a meeting with Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020