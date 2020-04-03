Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says will provide Armenia with 51 mln euros to fight coronavirus

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:30 IST
EU says will provide Armenia with 51 mln euros to fight coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union is ready to provide 51 million euros to help support Armenia's economy and healthcare system as it battles to curb the South Caucasus' worst outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The ex-Soviet country of around 3 million had reported 736 cases of the virus by Friday. Seven people have died. The EU's mission in Armenia said on its Facebook page that the bloc would provide 18 million euros of new funding, with 33 million euros to be redirected from existing projects.

Funds will be used to purchase medical devices and equipment, train medical and laboratory staff and support small and medium-sized enterprises and economic growth in general. "More is yet to come through access to important regional banking facilities and further restructuring of projects," the EU mission said.

Armenian authorities say the pandemic will slash economic growth that had been forecast at 4.9% this year. "In 2020 the economic growth in Armenia will be 0.7% which is significantly low from the previous forecast, but it will recover in 2021 and be 7.2%," the central bank said in its quarterly inflation report.

International financial institutions have also pledged support. The World Bank said on Friday it had allocated $3 million to address Armenia's urgent need for medical equipment and supplies, while the Asian Development Bank gave a $100,000 grant to buy personal protective equipment for medical staff.

The International Monetary Fund's mission is currently conducting a review of a $248 million loan arrangement that the government had previously treated as a precautionary. "Now that the global health pandemic has turned into an economic and financial crisis, (the government) may choose to draw on these resources," the IMF's resident representative in Armenia, Yulia Ustyugova, told Reuters.

She said a $105.4 million tranche would be available for Armenia once the current review is successfully completed. Dimitri Gvindadze, who heads the Armenian office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said it was ready to make funds available for Armenia's private sector, municipal enterprises, energy and infrastructure companies.

"We are ready to deploy a full spectrum of our products and instruments to support Armenia," Gvindadze told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police comes up with 'Neki Ki Charpai' to help people in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Police on Saturday came up with Neki ki Charpai to distribute food to people at a Ghat on the banks Ganga in Haridwar amid countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus spread. The state police have put some food packets at Har ki Pau...

Fighting in Libya worsening with COVID-19 now bringing new threats, UNHCR warns

One year since the launch of a military offensive in Tripoli, Libya, fighting is further worsening with COVID-19 now bringing new threats, warns UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.More than 300 civilians have been killed and 150,000 others displa...

Endeavor Careers launches free unique digital symposium on new age careers

Gandhinagar Gujarat India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir In a unique event planned by Endeavor Careers, a digital symposium is being organised on April 4 for the students, teachers and parents of Classes 10th, 11th and 12th. Meanwhile, top universit...

I told PM I am sad about people throwing stones at policemen and doctors: Hima Das

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das on Friday expressed sadness at incidents of attacks on police personnel and doctors trying to discharge their duties during the country-wide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A DSP in Assam Police, Das ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020