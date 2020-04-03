Indian Potash donates Rs. 5Cr. to PM CARES fund to fight COVID-19

Indian Potash Limited(IPL), a PSU under the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has donated 5 crore rupees to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund to support Government in its efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic. This takes the contribution of Fertiliser CPSUs to Rs 32 crore.

Appreciating the contribution made by Indian Potash Limited, Shri Gowda said in a tweet that this will strengthen and support the relief works being carried out by the Government of India in the wake of the COVOID-19 outbreak.

In two separate tweets, Minister also complimented the employees of National Fertiliser Ltd(NFL) and of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd(FACT), the other CPSUs for donating their one day's salary amounting to Rs 88 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

Many other PSUs of fertilizers department like IFFCO, KRIBHCO, and NFL-KISAN have also contributed more than 27 crore rupees to PM CARES fund.

Shri Gowda had urged all the profit-making PSUs under his ministry to donate part of their CSR fund to (PM CARES) In a letter sent to CMDs of all the PSUs, Shri Gowda had said, Government of India is taking all possible steps to prevent spreading of the outbreak, however a public health situation of this scale requires concerted efforts from all sections of the society, therefore I request you all to contribute a maximum possible amount of your CSR budget to PM CARES.

He said Government of India has set up the PM CARES fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as that posed by COVID-19 pandemic and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has already clarified that any contribution made to the said fund shall qualify as CSR expenditure under the Companies Act 2013.

(With Inputs from PIB)

