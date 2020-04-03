Indian Potash Ltd donates Rs 5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

State-owned Indian Potash Ltd on Friday donated Rs 5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, taking the total contribution by fertiliser PSUs to Rs 32 crore so far. Employees of two PSUs -- National Fertilizer Ltd (NFL) and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd -- have donated their one day's salary amounting to Rs 88 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, for the PM-CARES Fund, an official statement said.

Fertiliser and Chemicals Minister D V Sadananda Gowda lauded the efforts of the PSUs saying this will strengthen and support the relief works being carried out by the central government in the wake of COVOID-19 outbreak. Other fertilizer companies especially Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and NFL-KISAN have also contributed more than Rs 27 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

The Centre has set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as the one posed by COVID-19 pandemic and the contribution made to the said fund shall qualify as CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) expenditure under the Companies Act 2013..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.