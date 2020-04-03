Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces 3rd targeted LTRO for Rs 25,000 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:18 IST
RBI announces 3rd targeted LTRO for Rs 25,000 cr

To ensure adequate liquidity in the system, especially in the corporate bond market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the third targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) on April 7 for Rs 25,000 crore. The central bank announced the LTROs on February 6 and has pumped in liquidity worth Rs 1 lakh crore since then, and the TLTRO was announced on March 27 and has so far done two tranches worth Rs 50,000 crore and the initial target is Rs 1 lakh crore.

The second tranche was conducted for Rs 25,000 crore on Friday. The new issue coming up on April 7 is of three-year tenor, the central bank said.

"The Reserve Bank will conduct TLTROs of up to three-year tenor of appropriate sizes for a total amount of up to Rs 1,00,000 crore. So far, Rs 50,000 crore have been conducted in two tranches and it has now been decided to conduct another TLTRO operation for Rs 25,000 crore," the RBI said in a statement. The funds availed under this tranche of TLTRO would have to be deployed within 30 working days from the date of the operation, it added.

While announcing the TLTRO, the monetary authority had said banks would have deploy at least 50 per cent of the proceeds in corporate bonds, commercial papers and debentures, so that the secondary market for debt remains fully liquid. Illiquidity has been the bane of the corporate debt market in the country as most of the funds being parked in government securities making the government the largest borrower.

The TLTRO will go a long way in helping the fund-starved non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) as they borrow heavily from the debt market to meet their working capital requirements. Announcing the TLTROs, the RBI has said the onset and rapid propagation of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to large-scale sell-offs in the domestic equity, bond and foreign exchange markets.

"With the intensification of redemption pressures, liquidity premia on instruments such as corporate bonds, commercial paper and debentures have surged. Combined with the thinning of trading activity with the virus outbreak, financial conditions for these instruments, which are used to access working capital in the face of the slowdown in bank credit, have also tightened," it said. The central bank also added that to mitigate their adverse effects on economic activity leading to pressures on cash flows, it has been decided that the RBI will conduct auctions of targeted term repos of up to three years worth Rs 1 lakh crore at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate.

The RBI further said the liquidity availed of under the TLTRO has to be deployed in investment grade corporate bonds, commercial papers, and non-convertible debentures over and above the outstanding level of their investments in these bonds as on March 27. Banks shall be required to acquire up to 50 percent of their incremental holdings of eligible instruments from primary market issuances and the remaining fifty per cent from the secondary market, including from mutual funds (MFs) and NBFCs. Investments made by banks under this facility will be classified as held to maturity even in excess of 25 percent of total investment permitted to be included in the held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolio.

Exposures under this facility will also not be reckoned under the large exposure framework, the RBI said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...

Punjab working out mechanism to procure wheat from farmers' doorsteps

The Punjab government is working out a mechanism for procuring wheat from the doorsteps of farmers to check overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The state government has already postponed wheat procurement, which is lik...

Mosques remain open in Pakistan as coronavirus cases rise to nearly 2,500

Several mosques remained opened on Friday across Pakistan and people offered prayers there despite a government ban on big congregational gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed 37 people and infected nearly 2,...

COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor to forsake her salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help co-workers

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Friday said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms. The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020