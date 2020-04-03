Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPL contributes Rs 75 cr to PM-CARES fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:24 IST
UPL contributes Rs 75 cr to PM-CARES fund

Agrochemical firm UPL Limited on Friday pledged to contribute Rs 75 crore to PM-CARES fund in assisting the government to fight against the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 50 people and infected more than 2,300 others. The Mumbai-based agricultural solutions company has also kept on standby the premises of its educational institutions such as Gyan Dham School and Sandra Shroff Rofel College of Nursing, both at Vapi in Gujarat, with necessary arrangements to operate as quarantine centres as and when required, it said.

It is also continuously providing large numbers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline healthcare and sanitisation workers who are fighting the battle against the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement. Jai Shroff, the CEO of UPL Limited, said: "These are very challenging times for the entire mankind, and we find ourselves duty-bound to serve the nation and assist with our resources and expertise in this critical fight. As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to support the government of India and various state governments in every possible manner.” The company said that it is additionally supplementing the Central and state governments' efforts by engaging 200 modern mechanical spraying machines (falcons) and 225 staff members to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company teams are assisting local administrations by providing services of disinfectant spraying at various public and private spaces such as hospitals, streets, police stations, railway stations, municipal corporations among others. Tushar Trivedi, Head, AFS, UPL said: "We recognise that keeping public spaces disinfected is one of the most important aspects in checking the spread of coronavirus. Upon call from the authorities, we quickly aligned our resources and deputed our mechanised spraying vehicles to disinfect public spaces with Sodium Hypochloride provided by the government".

The company has so far sprayed 11.5 lakh litre of disinfectant solution Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and is working to extend the exercise to other states as identified by the government. UPL has also mobilised its operational capabilities to manufacture hand sanitisers produced as per the WHO guidelines for distribution to police and municipal corporations.

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that there have been 2,301 cases of COVID-19 in India and 56 deaths, out of which 12 were reported since Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...

Punjab working out mechanism to procure wheat from farmers' doorsteps

The Punjab government is working out a mechanism for procuring wheat from the doorsteps of farmers to check overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The state government has already postponed wheat procurement, which is lik...

Mosques remain open in Pakistan as coronavirus cases rise to nearly 2,500

Several mosques remained opened on Friday across Pakistan and people offered prayers there despite a government ban on big congregational gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed 37 people and infected nearly 2,...

COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor to forsake her salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help co-workers

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Friday said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms. The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020