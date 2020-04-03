Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidbi commits Rs 15 cr to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:02 IST
Sidbi commits Rs 15 cr to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Friday said it has committed Rs 15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The prime minister has taken proactive measures to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection. We shall make efforts to remain proactively responsive, all along,” SIDBI Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Mustafa said. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund  was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating the coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

Last week, Sidbi had said it will provide loans up to Rs 50 lakh to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) that are manufacturing medical supplies for fighting COVID-19. The Sidbi Assistance to Facilitate Emergency (SAFE) response against coronavirus scheme will offer loans to MSEs at a fixed interest rate of 5 per cent and with a maximum loan repayment tenure of five years MSEs engaged in manufacturing hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, head gear, body suits, shoe-covers, ventilators, goggles and testing labs are eligible for loans under this scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Virus deals ends to US hiring; Europe's hospitals buckle

The coronavirus outbreak finally snapped the United States record-breaking hiring streak of nearly 10 years, while US and European medical workers struggling to save ailing patients Friday watched supplies of medicine, protective equipment ...

EXCLUSIVE-Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series amid an industry-wide slowdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the matter said. Europes leading planemaker is examining scenarios inclu...

Sanitising tunnel installed in Srinagar hospital

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC has installed the first decontamination and sanitising tunnel at Chest Diseases CD Hospital in the city. The sanitising tunnel was installed on Thursday.The ...

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020