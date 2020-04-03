Coronavirus: Amway India pledges Rs 1.61 crore to support relief measures

Direct selling major Amway India on Friday pledged Rs 1.61 crore to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company said Rs 1 crore will be contributed towards the PM-CARES Fund for combating, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak, while Rs 25 lakh will be for donation towards the Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund for relief measures in the state by way of setting up quarantine centres, free treatment to those infected with coronavirus, support to workers from several unorganised sectors, among others.

Amway India further said it is contributing Rs 36 lakh to drive wide range of initiatives to support the government's on-ground health and sanitation services, including distribution of hygiene kits like masks, gloves, sanitisers, hand wash to public health service providers benefitting 15,000 people in Gurgaon and Mumbai in partnership with United Way Delhi (UWD). It is also supporting 'The Association of Surgeons of India' (ASI), Delhi Chapter, and will provide 1,200 N95 masks to surgeons and other healthcare providers in government hospitals in Delhi such as Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital which have been declared as COVID hospitals by the government.

Moreover, Amway India said it is also supporting Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Center (MMHRC), Madurai, Tamil Nadu and provide disposable masks and gloves to the public service providers in Madurai and Dindigul District in Tamil Nadu with an aim to help over 10,000 people. The company said it will also conduct a disinfection and sanitation drive in association with select non-governmental NGO partners across 12 cities benefitting more than 3,000 children and adults.

