Marico ties up with Swiggy, Zomato to deliver goods during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:15 IST
FMCG firm Marico on Friday said it has tied up with online food ordering platforms Swiggy and Zomato to deliver essential food items to consumers during the lockdown period. Under this partnership, Swiggy and Zomato would deliver essential food items under the Marico portfolio which includes Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, at doorsteps of the customers.

"Through this collaboration, in line with its commitment to provide safe and nutritious food, Marico Ltd aims to supply necessary food items to consumers without having them to step out of their homes, in these times of turmoil,” said a joint statement. This service is available on Zomato in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. It will be activated in other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad from next week, it said.   While Swiggy stores have started the delivery in Gurugram, the service in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai will begin this weekend, it added.

”As one of India’s leading consumer companies, we are working towards ensuring the availability and easy access of essential food items to consumers. In an effort towards this, we have partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to provide Saffola and Coco Soul products to individuals’ doorstep in a safe manner,” Marico Chief Operating Officer- India Sales & Bangladesh Business Sanjay Mishra said. Swiggy Chief Operating Officer Vivek Sunder said through this partnership , Swiggy will leverage and engage its extensive delivery fleet to ensure that essential products such as cooking oil and oats reach consumers quickly and in a safe manner.

On Thursday, ITC Foods announced its partnernship with Domino’s Pizaa by launching “Domino’s Essentials” to deliver groceries and packaged foods to customers during the lockdown period. The government has imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to stem the spread of coronavirus infections.

