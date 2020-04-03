Coronavirus: Rlys has made over 2.8 lakh masks, 25000 ltr of sanitiser

Railways has produced more than 2.8 lakh masks and over 25,000 litres of sanitiser in its production units till April 1, as part of its efforts to augment the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the national transporter said on Friday. Till April 1, railways has produced 2,87,704 masks and 25,806 litres of sanitiser in its zones, it said in a statement.

Among its zones, Central Railway took the lead by producing 22,580 masks and 2693 litres of sanitiser followed by Western Railway with 46,313 masks and 700 litres of sanitiser, North Central Railway making 26,567 masks and 3100 litres of sanitiser and Eastern Railway manufacturing 14,800 masks and 2620 litres of sanitiser. Since freight operations are running 24X7 to maintain delivery of essential products and goods supplies, the operation and maintenance staff are working round the clock, the statement said.

To ensure safety of the staff and boost their morale it is being ensured that all workplaces must have masks and hand sanitisers which are being made available by the zonal railways, even to the contract labourers. "Soap, water and washing facilities are being provided at all workplaces. With local innovations, hands-free washing facilities have been provided," the statement said.

"Social distancing is being ensured. Awareness in this regard is being regularly spread among all staff like trackmen, locomotive pilots etc," it added. The railways has also manufactured essential medial equipment and aims to convert around 20,000 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.