Honor India to absorb GST rate hike on smartphones

Smartphone maker Honor on Friday said it will absorb the GST hike on mobile phones and not raise prices of its handsets. The government had last month increased GST rate on mobile phones to 18 per cent from 12 per cent, with effect from April 1

"Offering support and taking measures to deliver a seamless experience, we at Honor will not hike the prices of our top selling Honor 9X and Honor 20 smartphones even after the recent revision of GST rate for mobile phones," Honor India said in a statement. The industry has opposed the Centre's move to hike GST on mobile phones. According to mobile phone makers' body ICEA, around 80 crore mobile buyers in the country will be affected by the hike in GST, which will put a burden of Rs 15,000 crore on consumers.

