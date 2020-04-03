Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honor India to absorb GST rate hike on smartphones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:01 IST
Honor India to absorb GST rate hike on smartphones

Smartphone maker Honor on Friday said it will absorb the GST hike on mobile phones and not raise prices of its handsets. The government had last month increased GST rate on mobile phones to 18 per cent from 12 per cent, with effect from April 1

"Offering support and taking measures to deliver a seamless experience, we at Honor will not hike the prices of our top selling Honor 9X and Honor 20 smartphones even after the recent revision of GST rate for mobile phones," Honor India said in a statement. The industry has opposed the Centre's move to hike GST on mobile phones. According to mobile phone makers' body ICEA, around 80 crore mobile buyers in the country will be affected by the hike in GST, which will put a burden of Rs 15,000 crore on consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...

New York reports highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths

New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to coronavirus with fatalities now standing at 2,935, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the sta...

Telangana CM backs PM's call, asks people to light lamps on Sunday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday urged people in the state to light lamps at 9 PM on April5 as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to display collective spirit in the fight against the coronavirus. People should lig...

IT Ministry starts hackathon to find solutions for coronavirus

The Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY on Friday started a hackathon to find working solutions for overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. Aim of this hackathon is to strengthen fight against COVID19.The winning ideas from few top participating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020