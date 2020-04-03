Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:08 IST
WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs

The WHO and IMF chiefs insisted Friday that saving lives was a "prerequisite" to saving livelihoods in the coronavirus pandemic -- a crisis they called "one of humanity's darkest hours". World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said getting the COVID-19 virus under control first was necessary to revive economic activity -- though they admitted it was difficult to strike the right balance.

The world economy has been pummelled by the virus and the associated lockdowns, with more than half the population of the planet under some kind of stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 50,000 people, while more than a million have tested positive for the virus.

"As the world responds to COVID-19, country after country is faced with the need to contain the spread of the virus at the cost of bringing its society and economy to a standstill," Tedros and Georgieva wrote in a joint article in the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph. "At face value there is a trade-off to make: either save lives or save livelihoods. This is a false dilemma -- getting the virus under control is, if anything, a prerequisite to saving livelihoods." The pair said that in too many countries -- notably poorer ones -- the health systems were "unprepared for an onslaught" of COVID-19 patients and urged states to prioritise spending on healthcare.

"The course of the global health crisis and the fate of the global economy are inseparably intertwined. Fighting the pandemic is a necessity for the economy to rebound," they wrote. "Our joint appeal is that in one of humanity's darkest hours, leaders must step up right now for people living in emerging markets." They said economic activity was "plummeting" as infections and pandemic control measures affected workers, companies and supply chains, while financial conditions were tightening.

The article said that a record 85 countries were seeking IMF emergency financing, and the Washington-based institution was doubling its emergency response capacity from $50 billion up to $100 billion -- effectively making twice as much money available as in previous emergencies. The IMF's total lending capacity is $1 trillion.

The WHO, based in Geneva, said it could help in coordination by facilitating advance purchase agreements for vital medical supplies. "As we all work together, with little time and finite resources, it is essential that we focus on the right priorities to save lives and livelihoods," said Tedros and Georgieva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged a 20 million 24 million rescue package to protect the sports grassroots in Britain during the coronavirus. Just two days after Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the LTA an...

SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facility

SpiceJet on Friday said it has worked out deferral arrangements with financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility. Commercial flight operations have been suspended till April 14 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of ...

German virus data offers 'hope' but curbs must stay, says Merkel

Latest figures which show the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in Germany are a cause for hope, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, but warned that it was too early to relax restrictions on public life. Germany has shut schools, banne...

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020