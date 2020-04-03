SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facility

SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facilityPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:21 IST
SpiceJet on Friday said it has worked out deferral arrangements with financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility. Commercial flight operations have been suspended in the country till April 14 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections. Airlines, including SpiceJet, are among the worst hit due to suspension of operations. "The company has already worked out forbearance/ deferral arrangements with the relevant financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility," SpiceJet said in a filing to the BSE. The airline has also been working with Indian financial institutions in accordance with the moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India, it added. The filing was in response to a clarification sought by the exchange on Crisil revising ratings of the airline's credit facilities. "The recent revision in rating by Crisil is on account of overall effect of Covid-19 on the business which has been halted on account of lockdown. "These ratings are for the facilities availed by the company," it added
The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.
