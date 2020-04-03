Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report finds bulk video posts on social media to influence Muslim against COVID-19 precautions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:28 IST
Report finds bulk video posts on social media to influence Muslim against COVID-19 precautions

Bulk videos are being posted on social media platforms like Tiktok, Youtube, and Twitter to influence Muslims in India against following safe practices to contain coronavirus infection, a report prepared by open-source intelligence and fact-checking IT firm Voyager Digital Investigations has claimed. According to the report, videos have been shot in both foreign locations and India and are being primarily posted on Chinese mobile video app Tiktok.

"TikTok, a Chinese origin video-sharing app is being used as a primary medium to create and spread videos with religious instigations against health advisories and fake information regarding coronavirus. These videos are further shared on other platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook," the report said. The report submitted to India Cyber Crime Coordnination Centre, claims to have analysed over 30,000 videos in the last five days, said that most of these videos have been created with professional video editing softwares and originally uploaded accounts are being deleted after circulating them to other social media platforms. "Certain accounts peddling fake news among Muslims are promoting Pakistani religious leaders with Terror links. A further investigation into the likely role of foreign actors needs to be investigated," the report said. The researchers found that Hindi and light Urdu are being used as a language, Suggesting at India Specific Targeting of Audience. "Several of the videos appear to be shot in Pakistan and Middle East but audio in Hindi have been superimposed to create a Hindi video," the report said.

When contacted, a Tiktok spokesperson condemned any and all efforts to spread misinformation and fear regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have been monitoring and systematically removing all content from our platform, including video, audio, and image that transgresses government advisories, as well as our own Community Guidelines. "We are suspending or banning accounts, and, where necessary, are reporting the accounts to relevant legal authorities to ensure public safety," the spokesperson said. A Twitter spokesperson said that the company is using machine learning and automation to take a wide range of actions on potentially abusive and manipulative content. "To tackle misinformation related to COVID-19, we have broadened our definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources with the intent to influence people into acting against recommended guidance, such as: 'social distancing is not effective'," the Twitter spokesperson said. Twitter said that it will continue to prioritize removing content when it has a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being. The company said that its automated systems have challenged more than 1.5 million accounts which were targeting discussions around COVID-19 with spammy or manipulative behaviours. "We will use both technology and our teams to help us identify and stop spammy behaviour and accounts. We continue to remain vigilant," the spokesperson said. Taking cognisance of fake news reports on the internet, the IT ministry has asked all social media companies to immediately remove false news spreading misinformation about coronavirus from their platform. The Ministry of Electronics and IT issued an advisory on March 20 asking social media companies to inform their users about not posting false news that can create panic among the public and disturb social tranquillity.

Voyager recommended "timely identification, flagging and timely removal of such content. Twitter and Tiktok must take timely measures against such disinformation when human lives are at risk." PTI PRS MR MR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Himachal to be dedicated hospital for COVID-19

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to make Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College a dedicated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has given its...

Air India closes all bookings till April 30

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Air India on Friday announced that it is closing all bookings till April 30.Bookings are now closed till April 30 from today for all domestic and international routes. We are ...

LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged a 20 million 24 million rescue package to protect the sports grassroots in Britain during the coronavirus. Just two days after Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the LTA an...

SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facility

SpiceJet on Friday said it has worked out deferral arrangements with financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility. Commercial flight operations have been suspended till April 14 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020