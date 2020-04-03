Putin says Russia ready to cooperate on cutting oil production

Russia is ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States to cut oil production, President Vladimir Putin said Friday

Putin said Russia was ready for agreements within the framework of the OPEC+ group and that "we are ready for cooperation with the United States of America on this issue," according to a statement published by the Kremlin

"I believe that it is necessary to combine efforts in order to balance the market and reduce production."

