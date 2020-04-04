Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mountainia helps its stranded employees during lockdown - Turns its three premium hotels into temporary accommodation

COVID-19 has not only left a lasting impact on the hospitality & travel and tourism industry globally, but it has impacted the lives of individuals & businesses associated with it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 10:07 IST
Mountainia helps its stranded employees during lockdown - Turns its three premium hotels into temporary accommodation
Stranded hotel staff staying at the properties during lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID-19 has not only left a lasting impact on the hospitality and travel and tourism industry globally, but it has impacted the lives of individuals and businesses associated with it. Over the last few weeks, as the lockdown progressively came into effect and despite low occupancy and associated costs, Mountainia Developers & Hospitality and OYO supported travellers who were stranded due to travel and movement restrictions, while following prescribed guidelines for the health and safety of guests and employees alike.

With the last of the guests departing, the three premium to mid-market hotels in Ahmedabad, Jaipur & Chandigarh were temporarily closed for business for the period of the nationwide lockdown. During this period, OYO & Mountainia Developers & Hospitality continue to be responsible for their staff, making complete pay-outs to 300 plus employees.

Incidentally, 25 per cent of the 300 plus workforce in these properties hail from far-off/outstation locations. These passionate hospitality service executives were left stranded as they were staying as PGs and in temporary accommodations where there was uncertainty around both their safety and food supplies. During these unprecedented times, Mountainia Developers & Hospitality, in partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes that manages these hotels, took the onus to house their stranded workforce across these three properties, giving them a safe, hygienic environment to stay in during the lockdown with essentials and food supplies in order.

"We are committed to ensuring the continued health and safety of our most important stakeholders i.e., our employees. In a bid to help our on-ground staff stranded by the lockdown, we at Mountainia have initiated an accommodation solution for them. We thank OYO for their support in this joint endeavour. Demonstrating their dedication to each other's well-being, our property General Managers & Head of Departments are also staying back at the three hotels to ensure food supplies; adequate safeguards, social distancing norms, etc. are maintained. It is in times like these, that we come together as a community and support each other", said Amit Jain, COO Mountainia Developers & Hospitality. Together, this passionate bunch of people are teaching each of us important lessons during the lockdown of dividing their chores, cooking healthy meals, exercising to stay fit, maintaining high levels of hygiene and social distancing while keeping each other motivated.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Money Heist Season 4 release on Netflix after a long wait

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Falkland Islands confirm first coronavirus case

The Falklands Islands government has confirmed the territorys first case of the new coronavirus. A patient tested positive after being admitted to hospital with symptoms on March 31, according to a statement released on Friday that said the...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bill Withers, soulful singer of Aint No Sunshine, dead at 81Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at a...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Trump advises voluntary mask use against coronavirus but wont wear one himselfThe U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face-coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Bill Withers, soulful singer of Aint No Sunshine, dead at 81Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at age 81 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020