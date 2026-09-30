The schedule for next ​year's two-day London Marathon ​was decided by ‌a game ​of rock-paper-scissors involving the marathon world record holder and 2026 men's ‌champion Sabastian Sawe, organisers said on Wednesday. Kenyan Sawe, who became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon ‌in a record-eligible race as he finished the ‌2026 London race in one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds, lost out to fellow champion and women's wheelchair record-holder Catherine ⁠Debrunner.

That ​ensured the traditional ⁠Sunday was reserved for the women's elite and wheelchair races. ⁠The men's races will be held the day before, on ​April 24. "Sabastian and Catherine's rock, paper, scissors battle was ⁠an entertaining way to decide which day would host each elite ⁠race," ​the event's chief executive Hugh Brasher said.

The London Marathon, which is traditionally a one-day event, will ⁠be held across two days in a special one-off edition ⁠in ⁠2027. A record 1.33 million people have entered the public ballot for the race.