Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: TAFE expands free tractor rental scheme to Raj, UP to help marginal farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:24 IST
Coronavirus: TAFE expands free tractor rental scheme to Raj, UP to help marginal farmers

Farm equipment major TAFE is expanding its free tractor rental scheme to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to help small and marginal farmers during the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which on Thursday announced the scheme to help small farmers in Tamil Nadu, said it will be offering a total of around 14,000 tractors and 62,000 implements rent-free in the two states for 90 days. TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan told PTI that the step has been taken to mitigate the impact of coronavirus pandemic on small and marginal farmers and the company would bear the cost of renting the tractors and implements.

"We had a good monsoon and the water level was good. The prospects for the Rabi crop were looking very good. At that time, the unfortunate thing has come and hit us. "So, from our side, what we are trying to do is a measure to support at this very crucial juncture, where they (farmers) have to have a good income from their current crop and be doing timely preparation for the next crop," she said. From Monday, TAFE will start in a small way in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Sharing the scale of the initiative in the two states, she said in Rajasthan the company would have about 11,000 and 50,000 implements covering over 20 key districts, and in Uttar Pradesh about 3,000 tractors and 12,000 implements in over 20 districts. The scheme will be for a period of 90 days starting from April 6, Srinivasan said.

Already in Tamil Nadu the company is offering 4,400 tractors and over 15,000 implements across 30 districts rent-free for 90 days, starting from April 1. Srinivasan also expressed gratitude to the governments of the three states for their support in making the scheme happen considering the restrictions due to the ongoing lockdown.

The scheme in being offered through its JFarm Services platform on the Uzhavan App for Massey Ferguson and Eicher brands of tractors. JFarm Services is an initiative by TAFE to increase easy access to farm mechanisation solutions through rental of tractors and farm equipment for small and large farms, localised weather forecast, latest mandi prices, agri-news alerts and advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai commits support to central, state govts to fight Covid-19

Hyundai Motor India Foundation HMIF, the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, on Saturday said it will contribute relief funds to the central and state governments to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The foundation said it is also preparing to p...

A 42-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Indore; state death toll reaches 10: Official.

A 42-year-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Indore state death toll reaches 10 Official....

COVID-19: Indian-American body launches initiative for underprivileged communities in India

An Indian-American non-profit body has launched an initiative to protect the underprivileged communities in India against the coronavirus pandemic and help them emerge stronger through the resulting social and economic crisis. The American ...

PM shares Vajpayee's famous poem to remind people to light diyas on Sunday night

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video clip of BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his famous poem, to remind people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the countrys collective resolve to fight coronavirus. Aao ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020