MTaI urges govt to maintain liquidity in healthcare sector

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) has urged the government to ensure maintaining of liquidity in the healthcare sector in light of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The government must, "consider deferring statutory taxes, fees, dues and compliances for a period of 5-6 months and direct the financial institutions, so that liquidity is maintained throughout the value chain, without creating any debilitating burden on any stakeholder," MTaI said in a statement.

The MedTech Sector, being at one end of the value chain, is already heavily stressed on liquidity on account of various factors, it added. "The grave threat of COVID-19 has severely affected the whole healthcare continuum, right from a device manufacturer/importer, to a hospital or a private clinic in tier 2 or 3 towns in the country," MTaI Chairman and DG Pavan Choudary said.

Therefore it is crucial for all stakeholders, be it the manufacturer or importer, supply chain partner, distributor, retailer or hospitals, to come forward and help each other in these difficult times, without taking any undue advantage of the situation, he added. PTI AKT BAL BAL.

