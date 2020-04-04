Billionaire Gautam Adani commits to support fight against coronavirus

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 16:38 IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani has committed his infrastructure conglomerate to support the government and citizens in fight against coronavirus outbreak by pulling together resources. In a blog titled 'Adani Parivaar puts heart and sweat in India's battle against COVID-19' on Linkedin, the Adani Group chairman said his group has committed Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund to fight the pandemic and another Rs 4 crore has been donated by its employees.

"We are foreseeing times which would divide human history into two eras - the world before the COVID-19 outbreak and one that survived it. Despite decisive global actions translating into a disciplined lockdown of nations, the pandemic continues to challenge human well-being," he wrote. History will look at the pandemic, which has already killed thousands across the world, through the mirror of how people reacted to the humanitarian crisis, he said.

"Many decades or centuries later when our children look back, they must be proud of our compassion as citizens of the world's most populous democracy who did not give up. They should know all Indians fought well and stood united with the government in India's fightback." That being said, the need of the hour is to scale up efforts as India moves into a decisive phase of its battle against coronavirus outbreak, he said, adding that last week, the Adani Foundation contributed R 100 crore to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). "Governments both in the Centre and states have led from the front and I'm confident that the aid would help in activating immediate help at the ground level." Adani said the group employees contributed about Rs 4 crore towards the Covid-19 relief efforts and Adani Foundation matched it with another Rs 4 crore to take the total to Rs 8 crore relief projects in India.

"The compassion and values of our people is what reinstates our belief in nation-building driven by our core philosophy of Growth with Goodness," he said. "I also salute our heroes working sincerely at our ports, power plants, transmission sites, distribution stations, edible oil refineries, and the gas business to ensure efficient delivery of essentials to Indian homes." Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 5 crore to Gujarat CM Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Contributions also made to Kattupalli District Collector COVID-19 Fund and the Bhadra District Administration. It has also providing 100 ventilators to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation immediately followed with PPEs (Personal Protective Equipments) and N-95 Masks. Women cooperatives aided by Adani Saksham produced more than 1.2 lakh masks, he said.

While business canteens are cooking healthy food for truck drivers and the labourers, essentials across Ahmedabad are being delivered through Adani Gas-fuelled CNG autos. "Our businesses ensuring a seamless supply of essentials, gas and electricity to Indian households," he said. "Additionally, as a responsible corporate, we will continue to stand by the nation in various capacities." He said over the past three decades, everything that aimed for and achieved in Adani Group has been in the interest of the nation.

"We will continue to live by our legacy. In closing, I would like to reiterate that the Adani Group will continue to pull together resources supporting governments and fellow citizens in these testing times," he added..

