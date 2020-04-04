Left Menu
Development News Edition

Endeavor conducts the biggest online all India open mock CLAT and IPMAT 2020

This is that time of the year when the students who have chosen to appear for various entrance exams are working all day to excel and reach their dream colleges. Given the current lockdown scenario, the level of anxiety and confusions is also on an all-time high.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:03 IST
Endeavor conducts the biggest online all India open mock CLAT and IPMAT 2020
All India Endeavor Mock - CLAT and IPMAT 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI/ NewsVoir): This is that time of the year when the students who have chosen to appear for various entrance exams are working all day to excel and reach their dream colleges. Given the current lockdown scenario, the level of anxiety and confusions is also on an all-time high. Endeavor, the most trusted name in competitive exams for 15 years and recognized for inspiring students on the its principle of 'Dream...Endeavor...Achieve', has ensured that thousands of students achieve their dream of studying at Ivy League institutes in India and abroad.

It's new campaign '#RiseUpAndShine' reinforces the organisation's belief in hard work, passion and commitment, come what may! It offers the perfect motivation, of #DontGiveUp, for the aspirants. You can check out the video on Endeavor's YouTube channel - youtu.be/syUrDRIG9EU To accomplish its mission of shaping the young aspirants' confidence, Endeavor organises mocks each year. India's biggest All India Open Mock CLAT and IPMAT 2020 by Endeavor are free for all students aspiring for a three/five years LLB program at National Law Universities or a five years Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at IIM Indore.

"As the quote goes, if it is to be, it is up to me. It is extremely important to stay motivated and take these mocks that are especially designed by experts. What is important is also the fact that the test-takers get detailed analysis, all India ranks, and exam strategy for the next 45 days," said Jaimin Shah, the Product Head for BBA-Integrated MBA. Endeavor's mocks are unique and the best in the industry due to many reasons. Some of which are that these All India Mock CLAT and IPMAT are based on the latest paper pattern and that there is a thorough exam analysis post the mocks.

They are designed by an NLU-IIM alumnus and are based on the latest exam paper pattern, closest to the actual CLAT and IPMAT exams; thus, providing real exam experience to the test takers. These mocks are a benchmark against thousands of national-level serious test-takers, who get national-level rankings. "Endeavor never misses an opportunity to serve the student community. I appeal to all the aspiring lawyers to take India's biggest open Mock CLAT from your home and benchmark your performance against thousands of others. Don't let COVID-19 affect your preparation. When the going gets tough; tough gets going," said Kishan Pratap Singh, Law Product Head at Endeavor.

The mocks are scheduled to happen on the 5th of April and students of 10th, 11th, 12th, any stream, medium and board are eligible to take these mocks. Also, students can opt for more than one mock. Students can register on this link - www.endeavorcareers.com/all-india-mock. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Legislators, MPs, Mayor from Bengaluru hold meeting over COVID-19

A meeting was held of all the Legislators, MPs, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other Ministers from Bengaluru in connection with COVID-19. In the meeting, they were appraised about the situation and the preventive measures taken by the state gover...

Spanish hotel owner turns resort over to refugees during coronavirus crisis

In a complex of holiday bungalows to the east of Madrid, Venezuelan refugees and homeless people have replaced the tourists, business meetings and wedding parties that usually fill the premises.The owner of the La Ciguena resort has turned ...

Jalandhar man seeks CM's help to go to his aunt's house amid curfew

A college student, who was facing some mental health issues and living alone near here, was sent to his aunts house after he sought help from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Twitter. Harsimran Singh, 22, in his tweet wrote that he ...

J-K political parties call amended domicile rules ‘cosmetic’, ‘token concessions’

Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reacted sharply to the amendments in the domicile law for the Union Territory, saying they were cosmetic and token concessions which fell short of the expectations. National Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020