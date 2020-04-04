Paswan asks states to distribute timely free grains, pulses to PDS beneficiaries under PMGAY

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday directed the state governments to begin timely distribution of free foodgrains and pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGAY) for over 81 crore ration card holders. Paswan has asked the state governments to lift the current quota of foodgrains and pulses from the state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) on time and begin the distribution to ensure the poor get supplies.

"I request all states that the current month's quota of foodgrains, to be distributed for free to the poor under PMGAY, be lifted from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and begin the distribution in the state on time," Paswan tweeted. To ensure the poor do not go hungry during the ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19, the government has decided to give 5 kg foodgrains to each ration card holder, while one kg of pulses to each household for free. The free supplies will be provided for three months.

The free supplies will be given over and above the existing quota of subsidised rice and wheat being given to the ration card holders under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Wheat is given at a subsidised rate Rs 2 per kg, while rice at Rs 3 per kg under this law..

