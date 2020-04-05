Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt can increase insurance coverage, provide credit support to SMEs: Deloitte report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:36 IST
Govt can increase insurance coverage, provide credit support to SMEs: Deloitte report

The government can increase insurance coverage and implement direct cash transfer, besides providing credit support to small and medium enterprises as an immediate economic response to deal with the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Deloitte said in a report. These disruptions are likely to pose challenges not only in the next two quarters, but could also linger for some more time before the economy revives, given the uncertainty on how long the pandemic would last, it added. Deloitte suggested that the government can manage the resultant public health crisis through augmenting financial resources, increasing insurance coverage and using technology solutions. It also suggested protecting income and employment, particularly for the more vulnerable sections of the society through implementing direct cash transfer programmes backed by adequate monitoring and evaluation mechanisms. It also advised supporting the corporate sector to minimise adverse economic impact and facilitate quick recovery through immediate measures (such as credit support to SMEs) or medium-to-long measures (such as building infrastructure and undertaking policies) that help reposition India in the world's global value chain. "These suggestions, some of which the government has already acted upon, are expected to help the country mitigate some of the challenges at hand," Deloitte said. Deloitte India Partner Arindam Guha said the Covid-19 outbreak has presented new and significant downside risk to the global economic outlook with all major countries like the US, China and the UK being severely impacted. "We expect that the resultant economic disruption will take time to address and any Government response will also need to be properly calibrated and taken over a period of time," Guha added.   The report said that the pandemic outbreak is likely to affect the economy through four levers -- supply disruptions, fall in global and domestic demand, stress on the banking and financial sectors, and decline in oil prices. "While the first three will adversely affect the economy, the falling oil prices could be a boon for India's twin deficit and input prices and may give policymakers some headroom," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Singapores health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.The number of new cases is a 60 increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous...

COVID-19: Co-working segment hit by lockdown

Co-working segment, which has been growing at a rapid pace for the last few years, is facing a challenging time post-lockdown, with operators getting requests for rental waivers as well as cancellation of lease agreements from their clients...

South Africa's arms firm Denel to produce ventilators in coronavirus fight

South Africas Denel will design and develop medical ventilators in partnership with other state-owned entities, research bodies and medical technology companies to help treat coronavirus patients, the state arms and technology company said ...

Some doctors believe BCG may be helpful against COVID-19

Some doctors here are hopeful of combating COVID-19 with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin BCG vaccination, which is given to prevent tuberculosis. Speaking to ANI, Dr Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis said, The BCG which is given for preventing tuber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020