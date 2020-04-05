Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to restart 'low-risk' economic activities soon

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:49 IST
Iran to restart 'low-risk' economic activities soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran said Sunday it will allow "low-risk" economic activities to resume from April 11 as its daily coronavirus infection rates slowed for a fifth straight day. "Restarting these activities does not mean we have abandoned the principle of staying at home," President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting of Iran's anti-coronavirus task force.

The president, whose country has been battered by US economic sanctions, did not specify what qualified as "low risk" activities but said bans would remain on schools and large gatherings. A "gradual" return of "low-risk" economic activity will be permitted from next Saturday in the provinces and from April 18 in Tehran, Rouhani said.

The coronavirus pandemic claimed another 151 lives over the past 24 hours, raising Iran's declared death toll to 3,603, health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said Sunday at his daily press briefing. He also reported 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 infection, the fifth straight day of declining numbers, compared to a record number of 3,111 infections on March 31.

Iran, the Middle East country worst affected by the pandemic which originated in China, has declared a total of 58,226 infections, a figure which some foreign experts suspect is an underestimate. After resisting a lockdown or quarantine measures, Iran imposed an intercity travel ban late last month.

Saturday should have marked a return to regular activity in Iran after a two-week holiday for the Persian New Year. "There have been a lot of people out on the streets the last two days. It's terrifying," a Tehran housewife, Zohreh, told AFP.

Jahanpour at his briefing criticised "those who think that the situation is normal now that the holidays are over, because it is not normal".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: 12.5 lakh people in 27,661 relief camps across India

As many as 27,661 relief camps and shelters have been set up in all the States across India and 12.5 lakh people are taking shelter there amid the nationwide lockdown, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, Punya Salila Srivastava s...

Former Saints K Dempsey dies after battle with COVID-19

Record-setting New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died due to complications of the coronavirus, his family told NOLA.com. He was 73. The outlet reported Dempsey tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. He also had been battling Alzh...

75 lakh people provided food at special camps set up across country: MHA

Over 75 lakh needy people, including migrant labourers, have been provided with food at 19,460 special food camps set up across the country in the wake of the lockdown imposed to counter coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday. Th...

FIR in UP against 10 Indonesians linked to Tablighi Jamaat for violating visa norms

An FIR has been registered in UPs Ghaziabad district against 10 Indonesian nationals, including five women who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, for violating tourist visa norms. All of them have been sent to a quarantine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020