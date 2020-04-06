Get money in 2 clicks with instant personal loans from Bajaj Finserv

Left Menu
ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:55 IST
Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's day and age, one is likely to have endless needs and ever-increasing spending power. While most people keep aside some money for unplanned expenses, sometimes some financial expenses crop up without a forewarning, which may put a strain on one's savings.

When you need money on short notice, a personal loan can be a handy way to meet your expenses. Bajaj Finserv through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering personal loans that customers can avail of right from the comfort of their homes.

These personal loans have a paperless application process along with a 100 per cent online disbursal. Customers can now avail of these hassle-free loans in their account in just 20 minutes allowing them to cater to unplanned expenses with ease. Bajaj Finserv is offering customers a hassle-free experience to availing instant funds in their account anytime, anywhere at their convenience. Read on to know more about how you can benefit from this:

Avail funds instantly with just two click, no documents required Applying for a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv is easy and convenient, as one can avail of this loan sitting at home minus the paperwork. One must simply log on to the lender's website and fill up the online application form to avail the financing one need.

Existing customers of Bajaj Finserv can check out their pre-approved personal loan offer and verify their details. Once done, they can select the loan amount and avail of the money - in just two clicks! It's that simple. 100 per cent online loan disbursal in 20 minutes or less

Offering features like paperless approval, customers of Bajaj Finserv can avail of a personal loan without having to leave their home or visit any branch. The application process is online and is designed to save you time and add to your convenience. Since the process is completely online, borrowers can get instant funds directly in their accounts in 20 minutes.

Access to collateral-free finance, anytime, anywhere There is no need to pledge any security to get a high loan amount from Bajaj Finserv. Apart from that, one can also benefit from the near-instant online disbursals which have no end-use restrictions and can be used to fund any financial requirement.

Further, there are no hidden charges and so one can apply as per their needs without worrying about the cost of borrowing. Bajaj Finserv offers financing with EMIs starting as low as Rs 104 per lakh (conditions apply). Manage loan over flexible tenors and online personal loan calculators

Customers can access the online Personal Loan EMI Calculator, a specialised online tool that helps them plan their borrowing and helps them calculate their repayment beforehand. Bajaj Finserv offers a flexible loan repayment tenor ranging up to 60 months Borrowers can use the EMI calculator when availing an instant personal loan to align their EMIs to their monthly income.

To get started, one can check their pre-approved offer and access instant financing in their account without stepping outside their home. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

