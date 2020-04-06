Left Menu
Coronavirus: Pernod Ricard India pledges Rs 15 cr to support healthcare facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 13:14 IST
Alcoholic beverages maker Pernod Ricard India on Monday pledged Rs 15 crore support to boost healthcare facilities in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The company said Pernod Ricard India Foundation is extending support to state healthcare departments and public service and delivery professionals at forefront of the fight against Covid-19 spread in India.

"The company is working across states to strengthen state government hospital ICUs to ensure preparedness of healthcare infrastructure. To empower those fighting to protect the affected, and protect the affected, we pledge Rs 15 crore towards healthcare, both towards critical healthcare and protection, and prevention," Pernod Ricard India said in a statement. As part of the initiative, Pernod Ricard India Foundation is providing vital resource support to State Public Health Departments across the country with over 45 ventilators, 100 ICU beds in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the statement said.

These new generation advanced ICU ventilators are approved by the state governments' respective medical sciences units, and costs between Rs 10-20 lakh. These imported ventilators are made by reputed brands like DRAEGER and BELLAVISTA (IMT Medical, Switzerland) and others with integrated diagnostic capabilities which can be very helpful to reduce number of intervention required to operate, it said.

In the coming days, more ventilators and ICU beds will be set up in the ICUs in other states, it added. The company said it will also provide hand sanitizers, masks and personal protective equipment for medical personnel involved in providing essential services.

Commenting on the initiative, Pernod Ricard India Managing Director Thibault Cuny said, "...we believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to fight the COVID -19 crisis. We are committed to fill the demand-supply gap for critical care equipment like respiratory systems, ventilators, increase quantity of ICU beds, at the state government ICUs, and be prepared to serve and save critical cases." PTI RKL DRR.

