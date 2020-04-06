Left Menu
Over 3,000 to unite at hospitality summit to combat COVID-19 crisis

Other popular conference activities will also be replicated online, including speed networking, which will give participants a series of three-minute one on one video calls with other delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:17 IST
Over 3,000 to unite at hospitality summit to combat COVID-19 crisis
There will also be an online exhibition, where it will be possible to browse through virtual exhibition booths and engage in a live video conversation with a representative of the exhibitor. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Hospitality Tomorrow (www.HospitalityTomorrow.com) – Digital conference will unite the hospitality industry to combat the COVID-19 crisis

Over 3,000 hospitality industry professionals have already registered and over 5,000 are expected to attend Hospitality Tomorrow, a free online summit, taking place tomorrow, 7th April, to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the hospitality industry.

The event features an impressive array of speakers, all giving their time free of charge to participate. Highlights on the agenda include:

Dr. Paul G. Stoltz, Founder, and CEO of Peak Learning and author of Adversity Quotient discussing how we survive and craft our response in this moment of truth. He is also interviewed by HARDtalk Presenter, Stephen Sackur

Roger Bootle Chairman, Capital Economics, assessing the economic impact of COVID-19

Amr AlMadani, CEO, Royal Commission for AlUla, and Puneet Chhatwal, CEO & MD, Indian Hotels Company Limited, considering how to sustain growth through adversity

A top team from HAMA Global, representing over a million hotel rooms, sharing their experiences of the crisis from an asset management perspective

Hon. Minister Najib Balala, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, Kenya, and Roger Dow, President & CEO, U.S. Travel Association, exploring with Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General, UNWTO, the creation of global coalitions readying for recovery

Olivier Jager, CEO & Co-Founder, ForwardKeys and Robin Rossmann, Managing Director, STR, talking to Nick van Marken, Managing Director, van Marken Limited, about spotting the green shoots of recovery

Andrew Sangster, Owner, Hotel Analyst, evaluating the post-virus investment landscape with Desmond Taljaard, Managing Director-Hotels, L&R, and Paul Slattery, Director, Otus & Co Ltd

Wolfgang Neumann, Former Radisson CEO, Chairman, International Tourism Partnership and Chairman, Hotelschool The Hague, discussing crisis communications with Peter Greenberg Travel Editor, CBS News, Arnie Weissmann, Editor in Chief, Travel Weekly, and David Tarsh, CEO, Tarsh Consulting.

In addition, there are breakout sessions featuring many more top executives, covering the prospects for adventure travel, crisis management tips from around the world, the post-corona age, hospitality's role in community resilience and how to capitalize on the downtime.

Other popular conference activities will also be replicated online, including speed networking, which will give participants a series of three-minute one on one video calls with other delegates. There will also be an online exhibition, where it will be possible to browse through virtual exhibition booths and engage in a live video conversation with a representative of the exhibitor.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & Founder, Bench Events said: "In difficult times, people have a burning desire to come together to figure out how to address the situation. As that is not possible in person, in just a couple of weeks, we have created the opportunity in cyberspace. I am excited to see thousands of industry leaders from around the world signing up to attend."

(With Inputs from APO)

