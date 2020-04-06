Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 12 pc rise in deposits in Mar qtr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:21 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 12 pc rise in deposits in Mar qtr

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a healthy jump in deposit base for the March quarter, and announced a reduction in savings account rates for high value customers. The bank witnessed an 11.7 per cent rise in customer deposits and a 1.3 per cent jump in advances during the March quarter, as against the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an official statement said.

It can be noted that its peers including RBL Bank and Indusind Bank have witnessed a dip in deposits during the quarter. The bank has reduced the rate offered for deposits of over Rs 1 lakh in the savings account to 5 per cent from the 6 per cent earlier, while those under Rs 1 lakh will continue to earn 4 per cent, an official statement said.

It can be noted that banks typically maintain a healthy credit-deposit ratio to ensure that their margins are protected. The bank's chief communication officer Rohit Rai said the Reserve Bank of India has decided to cut rates to support the Indian economy and extend support to government's effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and the bank has reviewed the rate in a falling rates scenario.

"Even after the cut in interest rates, we continue to offer higher than industry average on savings accounts in the Indian banking sector," he said. The cut in rates is effective from April 1. It can be noted that largest lender SBI has also gone for a similar review.

In the January-March period, the lender's current account deposits grew 16.9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while the savings bank deposits were up 14 per cent. The share of the low cost current and savings accounts deposits in the overall deposit base rose to 56.2 per cent as on March 31, as against 53.7 per cent in December quarter and 52.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

A slew of banks, especially those in the private sector space, have been disclosing limited set of results over the past week, to allay investor concerns in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis and also clear doubts on their health in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis. The bank scrip closed 1.98 per cent down at Rs 1,158.20 a piece on the NSE on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

As infections balloon, coronavirus squeezes Europe's armed forces

Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection. ...

President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers along with over 750 Members of Parliament&#160;MPs will take a 30 per cent salary cut for one year and the amount will be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Union ministe...

India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

Domestic air traffic is expected to drop to 80-90 million passengers in the current fiscal and delivery of more than 200 planes to Indian carriers are likely to be deferred by up to two years, according to a report. The combination of COVID...

GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest 250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday. Drugmakers across ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020