Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTNL pays March salary, looks at resolving debt now

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:35 IST
MTNL pays March salary, looks at resolving debt now

State-owned telecom firm MTNL has cleared all pending salaries till March and is now looking to resolve debt issues through asset monetisation, a top company official said on Monday. Meanwhile, BSNL has cleared salary of employees due till February and is yet to make payment for the month of March, an another official told PTI.

MTNL has seen reduction of over 60 per cent wage load post voluntary retirement of 14,378 employees that left it with the workforce of around 4,000 in Delhi and Mumbai. "We have paid salary up to March and even all dues related to leave encashment have also been paid. Revenue collection in March was around Rs 190 crore out of which we paid Rs 30 crore for salaries," MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar said.

He said the first tranche of ex-gratia payment to all VRS employees of around Rs 804 crore has been paid and the company expects to clear the rest of the 50 per cent as per the timeline. "Now, we have a major issue of debt. In addition to the debt, finance cost is very high at around Rs 2,000 crore. We are now working on resolving it through asset monetisation and business expansion," Kumar said.

According to official data, MTNL has a debt of around Rs 20,000 crore. The company has started leasing premises in Mumbai and Delhi. "We have a total space of around 10 lakh square feet at posh locations in Delhi and Mumbai. We have just rented our premises at Janpath in Delhi to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which is fetching us a substantial amount as monthly rent. We have also started discussion with large corporates for renting out premises," Kumar said.

When asked about 4G spectrum allocation, Kumar said that right now priority is safety of employees and managing networks to support work from home. "Things will start moving once the covid-19 threat is resolved," Kumar said. Government made provision of allocating Rs 37,640 crore for the state-owned telecom firms BSNL and MTNL crore mainly for 4G spectrum and implementation of voluntary retirement scheme in the budget for the financial year 2020-21.

The government will infuse Rs 14,115 crore in BSNL and Rs 6,295 crore in MTNL for 4G spectrum. Besides, Rs 2,541 crore and Rs 1,133 crore will be provided to BSNL and MTNL, respectively, as grants in aid for payment of GST..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05, at the...

J-K authorities distribute masks among rural people to combat COVID-19

The rural development department of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a slew of measures, including distribution of masks and sanitiser, for containment and mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak in the rural areas. Giving details, Director R...

Germany draws up plans to relax lockdown after April 19

Germany has drawn up a list of steps, including mandatory mask-wearing in public, limits on gatherings and the rapid tracing of infection chains, to help enable a phased return to normal life after its coronavirus lockdown is set to end on ...

Bank of Maharashtra gets govt mandate to collect donations for PM Cares Fund

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra&#160; BoM on Monday said the government has nominated it for collection of donations for the PM-CARES Fund to help fight COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions can be made by cash, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, cheques and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020