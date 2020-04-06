Covid-19: Muthoot Group serves free food, essential items to over 15,000 families

Covid-19: Muthoot Group serves free food, essential items to over 15,000 familiesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:48 IST
Muthoot Group on Monday said it, along with various state officials and local NGOs, has provided free food, grains and essential items to more than 15,000 families affected due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lock down. The company served food and provided essential items in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa
It provided essentials items like masks, gloves and sanitisers to health workers and police personnel in these states, a release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
