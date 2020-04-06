Covid-19: Muthoot Group serves free food, essential items to over 15,000 families

Muthoot Group on Monday said it, along with various state officials and local NGOs, has provided free food, grains and essential items to more than 15,000 families affected due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lock down. The company served food and provided essential items in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Goa

It provided essentials items like masks, gloves and sanitisers to health workers and police personnel in these states, a release said.

