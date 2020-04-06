Kia Motors India pledges Rs 2 cr to AP CM relief fund for combating coronavirus

Kia Motors India (KMI) on Monday pledged Rs 2 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide immediate and long-term relief against the coronavirus outbreak in the state. Kia Motors India is committed to extending every possible support to the community and is taking all necessary measures to fight coronavirus that has wreaked havoc globally, the company said in a statement.

While the Indian government has implemented several measures and announced economic aid to tackle the situation, Kia Motors is doing its bit in ensuring effective healthcare support to the citizens, it added. KMI will continue to support the country, governments and is committed to being a partner in the national fight against Coronavirus.

"With the public life and businesses coming to a standstill amid the 21-day lockdown, the company is constantly analysing the situation on the ground and is ensuring relentless support to its customers," the company said, adding it will be providing extended free services to all its customers until July 2020. PTI RKL MR MR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

