Marico announces a initial grant of Rs 8 cr to fight Covid-19

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Monday announced an initial grant of Rs 8 crore to support the government, workers and medical fraternity in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company has increased the safety measures and adopted necessary precautions to keep people, who are working tirelessly in their attempt to deliver essential products to its consumers safely in compliance with the government guidelines, said a statement.

Commenting on this Marico Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta said, "We extend our support to the communities we live in and to the front-runners in this battle – medical professionals, the police force, primary healthcare workers, emergency services staff and fellow citizens who have been worst affected in this crisis. “Our outreach in this fight against COVID-19 encompasses several areas to which we have committed an initial outlay of INR 8 Crore,” it added India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus. According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,067 and the death toll is now 109.

