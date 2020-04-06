Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next 2-3 weeks to be testing time for FMCG cos amid supply chain disruption challenges: KPMG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:17 IST
Next 2-3 weeks to be testing time for FMCG cos amid supply chain disruption challenges: KPMG

Sales of FMCG companies went up due to uptick in demand by panicked consumers, who over-stocked essential products and commodities in view of coronavirus threat, but this may be neutralised by a drop in levels in ‘stock-in-trade’ due to potential supply chain disruptions, said KPMG in a report. The coming two to three weeks would be a testing ground on how supply chains are able to keep pace with this temporary rise in consumption, said KPMG in its report titled 'Potential impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy'.

Besides, the e-commerce sector will also face the challenges due to COVID-19 and may see a dip in growth, it added. "We are in the midst of a global pandemic and with the guidance around social distancing to counter the COVID-19 threat, it is logical to expect consumers to over-stock on essential products and commodities. The existing uncertainty around how the pandemic shapes up may result in an uptick in spend by consumers in categories like rice, flour and lentils.  "This may give a slight fillip to sales for FMCG companies, but at the same time this may be neutralised by a drop in levels in ‘stock-in-trade’ due to potential supply chain disruptions," it said.

The report suggested that going forward "we can expect companies to explore newer distribution channels focused on a ‘direct to consumer route'.” It has urged the government for easing manufacturing rules for essential commodities with faster clearance and adequate insurance coverage against extreme business disruptions. Over the e-commerce sector, KPMG said that there would be increased pressure on the supply chain.

"Another challenge for e-commerce companies is that they will need to equip their employees with the appropriate resources to manage operations remotely with little or no disruption,” it added. The Indian retail sector was worth USD950 billion in FY 2018–19 and was fifth largest in retail space globally.

In this, household and personal care contributed 50 per cent, while the healthcare segment was at 31 per cent and rest 19 per cent was from the food and beverages segment. According to the report, raw material supplies could be a challenge due to disrupted supply chains. Moreover, a fall in imports could severely impact select categories in retail and durables.

Moreover, production for specific categories, especially non-essentials would be a major challenge, with "demand unlikely to pick up immediately". "Cash rotation would slow down for all categories, though food and grocery retail would be less impacted. Large retail and real estate companies can be expected to renegotiate rental contracts by invoking the force majeure clause. It is still unclear whether and how banks will step in to support companies in such a situation," it added.

Retail sector had contributed 10 per cent of GDP and  8 per cent of employment in FY 2018–19, the report said.  India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,683 and the death toll is now 138..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe dares to consider easing lockdowns as U.S. enters "peak death week"

European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after steady falls in fatality rates, as the United States prepared on Monday for what one official called peak death week.Britis...

Indonesian preachers who tested postive for COVD-19 booked for negligence in Telangana

A case has been registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Karimnagar district in Telangana last month, for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a ...

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right governments education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian countrys plan for world domination, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incide...

COVID-19: Pune records 37 more cases; parts of city sealed

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020