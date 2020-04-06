Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as virus deaths slow; oil falls on OPEC+ delay

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as virus deaths slow; oil falls on OPEC+ delay

World stock markets jumped on Monday, encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in some of the world's hot spots, while a delay in talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut supply sent oil prices tumbling again.

Equities investors were encouraged as the death toll from the virus slowed across major European nations, including France and Italy. In New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that despite an increase in the number of cases and deaths, a daily decline in number of new hospitalizations and other data suggest a possible plateau in the crisis.

Signs of stabilization in New York are "probably the most important thing given the amount of capital that's controlled through managers that live in the area," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York, before Cuomo's update. "It's a tremendous relief for the market (but it's) not to say that we're through the woods yet, because we're going to have a tough week or two ahead."

Still providing cause for worry, the number of new coronavirus cases jumped in China on Sunday, days after Singapore, which had won international praise for its handling of the virus over the last few months, had to close schools and most workplaces. Investor morale in the euro zone fell to an all-time low in April and the currency bloc's economy is now in deep recession due to the coronavirus, which is "holding the world economy in a stranglehold," a Sentix survey showed.

"Never before has the assessment of the current situation collapsed so sharply in all regions of the world within one month," Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said. However, the markets appeared hopeful.

"What is driving the market is the evidence that the number of new cases has started to turn the corner," said Elwin de Groot, Rabobank's head of macro strategy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,167.04 points, or 5.54%, to 22,219.57, the S&P 500 gained 137.83 points, or 5.54%, to 2,626.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 401.20 points, or 5.44%, to 7,774.28.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 3.73% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 4.67%. Emerging market stocks rose 2.73%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 2.81% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 4.24%.

"This still looks like a case of over-optimism," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at online broker XM. "A lot of uncertainty is still in the air and there is no clear timeline for when any of these economies will be reopened, which is the most important variable for markets."

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday. OIL RESUMES DECLINE

U.S. crude dropped sharply following two sessions of double-digit gains after Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have been at odds this year over production, postponed a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+, until Thursday instead of on Monday. "Perhaps it is best that the meeting was delayed for producers to cement a minimum of common ground before the actual discussions take place on Thursday," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow was ready to coordinate with other oil exporting countries to help stabilize the market and that the OPEC+ meeting was delayed for technical reasons. But Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, said even if the group agreed to cut up to 15 million bpd, "it will only be enough to scratch the surface of the more than 23 million bpd supply overhang predicted for April 2020."

U.S. crude fell 6% to $26.64 per barrel and Brent was at $32.57, down 4.51% on the day. JAPAN IN STATE OF EMERGENCY

In currency markets, the yen weakened 0.53% versus the greenback at 109.09 per dollar and weakened against other major currencies as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government would declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday to curb a spike in coronavirus infections. The dollar gained ground against the euro while the pound recovered, having fallen 0.4% overnight after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests as he was still suffering symptoms of the coronavirus.

The euro was down 0.1% to $1.0797 and Sterling was last trading at $1.2308, up 0.39% on the day. The dollar index fell 0.129%.

Yields on safe-haven U.S. government bonds crept higher in fixed income markets, a reflection of the slightly brighter tone in world stock markets. Lou Brien, a strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said Wall Street's upward trajectory was "the first and last reason why Treasuries are lower in price and higher in yield this morning."

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 24/32 in price to yield 0.6635%, from 0.589% late on Friday. The 30-year bond last fell 1-8/32 in price to yield 1.2608%, from 1.216%. Despite the stocks rally, gold prices touched a more than three-week high. Spot gold added 2.0% to $1,648.96 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe dares to consider easing lockdowns as U.S. enters "peak death week"

European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after steady falls in fatality rates, as the United States prepared on Monday for what one official called peak death week.Britis...

Indonesian preachers who tested postive for COVD-19 booked for negligence in Telangana

A case has been registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Karimnagar district in Telangana last month, for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a ...

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right governments education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian countrys plan for world domination, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incide...

COVID-19: Pune records 37 more cases; parts of city sealed

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020