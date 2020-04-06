Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI pegs FY21 growth at 2.6%, say govt must monetize deficit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:46 IST
SBI pegs FY21 growth at 2.6%, say govt must monetize deficit

SBI house economists have pegged the growth forecast for January-March at 2.5 per cent and for 2020-21 at 2.6 per cent given the massive disruptions to businesses and the economy due to the COVID-19-driven lockdowns, which has upended at least 70 per cent of the economy. The nation is on three-week lockdown ending April 14, which many now feel will have to be extended as more and more coronavirus infections getting reported from across the country.

The pandemic has taken the lives of 109 people and infected 4,069 as of Monday in the country, while globally it has killed tens of thousands and infected over a million, mostly in the US. The 21-day lockdown will cost the economy at least Rs 8 lakh crore, according to a report by SBI Research, which says at least 70 per cent of the economy is on a standstill because of this. The estimate shows that over a 60-year period, global GDP has declined only once annually in 2009 by 1.7 per cent. But many analysts have pegged the global contraction at over 1.9 per cent but some independent estimates suggest a contraction of as much as 4 per cent to the global economy.   The country's share in global GDP currently is 3.5 per cent.

“We estimate another 1.7 per cent impact on real GDP because of the 21-day lockdown in FY21 resulting in at least 70 per cent of the economy at a standstill. “We peg FY21 GDP estimate at 2.6 per cent, with a clear downward bias, with Q1 of FY21 GDP numbers witnessing a contraction. FY20 GDP estimates could also see a downward revision from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent with Q4 growth at 2.5 percent,” SBI Research said in a note, adding pegged the total cost of the 21-lockdown at Rs 8.2 lakh crore in nominal terms and output loss at 4 per cent on a conservative approach.

But they are quick to add that the economy could rebound if a stronger stimulus is offered. Meanwhile, amidst talks of a second stimulus package being announced by the government to help individuals, businesses and the economy find their feet to tide over the massive disruptions, the report said the Reserve Bank should monetize the deficit, which is set to overshoot by at least 400 bps.

“Given the low market appetite for borrowing, it is imperative that government uses the clause given in FRBM Act and monetize the deficit with the RBI subscribing to the primary issues of the Central government debt and fulfill the supply-demand gap in FY21,” the report said. In FY2020, total borrowing by the Centre and states stood at Rs 13.5 lakh crore—the Centre at Rs 7.1 lakh crore and the states combined Rs 6.4 lakh crore. “Given at least estimated 4 per cent slippage in GDP/Rs 8 lakh crore, we expect the Centre and the states could borrow conservatively close to Rs 20 lakh crore in FY21. Thus, it is a must that RBI monetizes the deficit, using the national calamity clause given the stressed market absorption capacity,” it says, adding this will add up to 2.5-3 percent of GDP and the government must show it separately as an off-balance sheet item in the budget like a 'COVID bond'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe dares to consider easing lockdowns as U.S. enters "peak death week"

European nations including hard-hit Italy and Spain have started looking ahead to easing coronavirus lockdowns after steady falls in fatality rates, as the United States prepared on Monday for what one official called peak death week.Britis...

Indonesian preachers who tested postive for COVD-19 booked for negligence in Telangana

A case has been registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers, who had tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Karimnagar district in Telangana last month, for alleged negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a ...

Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right governments education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian countrys plan for world domination, in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incide...

COVID-19: Pune records 37 more cases; parts of city sealed

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune district, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141, while the city civic body has established containment zones in certain localities to halt the spread of the disease, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020